Imphal: Manipur Police disposed of a hand grenade and tore down festoons and flags hosted on its 44th foundation day observation of the proscribed Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), the political wing of the banned People’s Liberation Army, (PLA) at some places in the Imphal west district on Saturday.

A team of the Singjamei police station along with the Manipur police bomb detective squad disposed of a hand grenade supposedly placed by the activists of the RPF at an area of Hiyangthang about 10 from Imphal on Saturday afternoon. The police also took down the festoons and flags at the same location, the police said.

Notably, in 1989, a political wing called the RPF was formed.

Also Read: Manipur: Massive fire at Sainik School in Imphal, loss of Rs 60 lakh reported

The RPF formed a government in exile in Bangladesh, led by Irengbam Chaoren, and began a restructuring of the organization. The Organisation become very active.

The proscribed RPF fighting for a sovereign Manipur has conveyed gratitude to all the revolutionary groups based in western southeast Asia and outside the region who condoled the demise of President Irengbam Chaoren and showed solidarity at this difficult time.

Also Read: Assam: Leopard killed after being hit by car in Nagaon

A press release issued by the outfit’s Deputy Secretary, Publicity Roben Khuman stated that I Chaoren passed away on February 10, 2023, after battling a fatal illness.