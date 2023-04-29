IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh asserted that those involved in the subversive activities in Churachandpur destroying properties by setting afire would be dealt with according to the law of the land.

Talking to media at Imphal on Friday, CM N Biren who also holds a home portfolio said, “Those who are involved in subversive activities that are anti-development will not be spared; that is the BJP government’s commitment, my commitments”

Blaming the anti-socials who are everywhere, Manipur Chief Minister stated that some miscreants came and demolished the site and set them on fire destroying the properties.

“No one can hamper development works.

“It should be dealt with by the law of the land,” he reiterated.

Also read: Manipur: Night curfew clamped; 20 detained amid fresh violence in Churachandpur

In reply to another question, Manipur Chief Minister said miscreants are everywhere.

“Some miscreants have caused havoc in the proposed site of my programme.

“Why should we worry about them?

“They would be arrested soon and punishments would be imparted to them according to the law,” he added.

Asked about the proposed visit at the district headquarters, the N Biren Singh disclosed that he along with some BJP leaders would have visited the scheduled venue at the invitation of the local MLA LM Khaute’s 1st anniversary.

Also read: Manipur: Churachandpur violence forces CM to cancel visit

However, reports stated that because of the security lapses, the irate mobs were unable to control timely.

Meanwhile, Manipur commissioner (Home) Gyan Prakash issued an order shutting down the mobile and internet in the two districts of Churachandpur and Phezawl due to subversive activities of anti-socials.

However, simmering tension in the district headquarters prevailed amid adequate security measures being taken up.

Normal life in the Churachandpur was affected following the Indigenous Tribal Leader’s Forum (ITLF) called for an eight-hour bandh in the district on Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.

The bandh was called following the state government’s failure to heed its demands and requests on various issues.

Also read: Manipur: Agitated mob vandalizes CM’s event venue

All shops, business establishments, educational institutes, banks, and government remained closed during the bandh.

The ITLF in a memorandum to the government raised its voice on grievances and apprehensions (about the survey carried out by the government) pertaining to Reserve Forests/Protected Forest Wetlands/Wildlife and the eviction of villages.

It also expressed shock at demolishing churches in the state recently.

Also read: Manipur: Two active cadres of Kuki Independent Army held