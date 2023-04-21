Imphal: In a successful operation by the Khuga Battalion of the Assam Rifles, an alleged drug (Opium) peddler was apprehended near Bualkot village in Manipur’s Churachandpur District.

The hideout was located in Churachandpur, Manipur near the Myanmar border.

The troops acted on specific intelligence inputs about the movement of contraband items from interior areas of the border on IT Road.

The operation was conducted at around 5 pm and 10 packets of Opium weighing 10 kilograms were recovered, with an estimated value of Rs 6 lakh in the international market.

The apprehended individual and the recovered contraband were handed over to Singhat Police for further investigation.

However, the Defense Wing withheld the name of the smuggler in the issued statement.