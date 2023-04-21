GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has warned the Congress of police action if the party fails to address the allegations levelled by Angkita Dutta.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma further termed the “manner in which the Congress is handling the matter is unfortunate”.

“The Assam Congress needs to resolve this issue soon. I still believe that it is their internal matter,” said CM Sarma.

The Assam CM added: “However, if they fail address the matter, police action will be initiated.”

“The NCW (national commission of women) has already written to the DGP,”’ the Assam CM added.

It may be mentioned here that Assam Congress leader Angkita Dutta lodged an FIR at the Dispur police station in Guwahati against Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV.

In the FIR, Angkita Dutta accused IYC president Srinivas BV of harassing her for the past six months.

Dutta alleged that Srinivas made sexist comments, used abusive language, and mentally harassed her.

She also claimed that he threatened her with dire consequences if she complained about him to the high office bearers.

The Indian Youth Congress accused Dutta of “publicly maligning and defaming” Srinivas BV for political reasons.