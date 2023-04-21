GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday (April 21), attended the 57th Sammelan Divas of Assam Gorkha Sammelan held at Garpal in Sonitpur district.

Addressing the event, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the role of Assam Gorkha Sammelan as “torch-bearer of inalienable rights of the Gorkhas of Assam as sons-of-the- soil”.

Assam Gorkha Sammelan, since its inception, has been relentlessly working towards uplift of the members of the Gorkha community of Assam, CM Sarma said.

The Assam chief minister added that the Gorkhas are an integral part of the greater Assamese society.

The Assam chief minister stated that ever since he took over reins of the state in the 2021, sincere efforts have been made at fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the members of the Gorkha community of Assam.

The current dispensation in the state has put an end to the harassment of Gorkhas of Assam in the name of identification of foreigners, the Assam chief minister said.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also spoke about numerous initiatives such as conferment of “protected class” to Gorkhas, among others, aimed at socio-economic empowerment of the community members.

The Assam chief minister further declared that from now onwards, Assam Gorkha Sammelan would have the authority to issue Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificates to eligible members of the Gorkha community.

The Assam chief minister also stated that steps shall be taken to issue “Gorkha Certificates” through dedicated portals and that this initiative would prove helpful for the Gorkha youths of the state getting enrolled into the Indian armed forces.