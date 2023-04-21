Guwahati: Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has announced plans to participate in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections from at least four seats in Assam.

According to party MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, they intend to contest in four seats in the state, with a goal of securing at least one constituency out of the 14 available.

To increase their chances of success, Kalita has stated that the AGP will be requesting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to allocate them preferable seats.

The party has already held worker’s conferences in Kaliabor, Mangaldoi, Tezpur, and Nagaon to show their dedication to the upcoming elections.

The AGP’s decision to contest in four seats is expected to have a significant impact on the election, particularly in constituencies where the party has a strong presence.

The party’s strategy for the polls is expected to become clearer after the Guwahati Executive’s Meet, where they will be seeking a seat.