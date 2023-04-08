GUWAHATI: As many as three Assam Congress MLAs have reportedly quit the party.

The three Assam Congress MLAs to have quit the party are: Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Khaliluddin Majumdar and Mizbaul Islam Lahkar.

The three Assam Congress leaders quit the party expressing dissatisfaction over the leadership of state party president Bhupen Borah.

The trio expressed dissatisfaction over the appointment of Karimganj district Congress chief as reason behind their decision to quit Assam Congress.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)