Guwahati: The overall situation in the trouble-torn Churachandpur district of the Northeastern state of Manipur continued to be grim on Saturday, with unidentified miscreants torching the Forest Range Officer building in the Tuibong area at midnight, although night curfew was in place.

Over half a dozen fire tenders had to be pressed into service to douse the inferno.

Properties to the tune of lakhs and scores of important official documents were turned into ashes in the fire.

To control the situation and prevent the reoccurrence of more such incidents of violence, the Churachandpur district administration has imposed a night curfew in the district, from 5 pm to 5 am, with effect from Saturday, until further orders.

The district administration has also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC.

On the other hand, the suspension of mobile internet services will remain in the district until further orders.

Meanwhile, political reactions have started pouring in with the opposition Congress criticizing and blaming the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state government for the whole incident.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday took to Twitter blaming the BJP for the Manipur violence besides accusing the ruling saffron party of bulldozing the rights of the indigenous communities in the state.

The Congress president further tweeted, “The situation in BJP-ruled Manipur is disturbing. Violence is no solution to any issue. Law and Order has been completely derailed in the State under the double-engine government.”

“The BJP is hell-bent to trample and bulldoze the rights of vulnerable indigenous communities. We strongly condemn it, ” Kharge said.