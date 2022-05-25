An unprecedented episode of violence broke out at Churachandpur in Manipur on Wednesday.

Protestors in large numbers took to the streets and clashed with police.

The protestors demanded immediate release of Manipur based human rights activist Dr Mark Thangmang Haokip.

Manipur based human rights activist Dr Mark Thangmang Haokip was arrested in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The protestors in Manipur’s Churachandpur pelted stones at the security forces when being stopped from marching towards the deputy commissioner’s office.

The police, in order to control the situation, opened fire in the air.

Mass protest rally erupt against the arrest of Mark T Haokip who was arrested in Delhi on Tuesday. The protest rally seen is in #churachandpur #Manipur pic.twitter.com/5kb13zHGEM — Ukhrul Times (@ukhrultimes) May 25, 2022

Also read: Arunachal Pradesh: Greenfield airport in Itanagar likely to be named as ‘Donyi Polo airport’

Meanwhile, the police in Churachandpur district of Manipur have informed that the situation presently is under control.

Section 144 CrPC has also been imposed in Manipur’s Churachandpur to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

Dr Mark Thangmang Haokip was arrested in New Delhi on Tuesday after he failed to respond to the summons issued to him by the police in connection with an case lodged against him.

Dr Mark Thangmang Haokip, the president of Manipur chapter of International Human Rights Association (IHRA) was arrested from his residence at Kishangarh in New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.

The police in Manipur’s Churachandpur district lodged an FIR against him under section 153-A/505(2) of IPC, related to promoting enmity between different groups or communities on grounds of race, place of birth, language or regional groups etc. and statements creating or promoting enmity hatred or ill-will between classes.

Also read: Tripura: CPI-M ‘supports’ TIPRA’s ‘Greater Tipraland’ demand

The arrest of Haokip came at a time when there were already several protests taken up by different groups against the case against him.

On May 22 also, a clash had broken out between the police and protesters in front of the Churachandpur police station.