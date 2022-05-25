The under-construction and much awaited Greenfield airport near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh is likely to be named as “Donyi Polo airport”.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has suggested the centre to name the Greenfield airport near Itanagar as “Donyi Polo airport”.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu has written to union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, suggesting the name for the airport.

“Being the lone airport in the state capital, it would be befitting to name the Greenfield airport celebrating the people’s age-old indigenous reverence on the sun (Donyi) and the moon (Polo) i.e., Donyi Polo airport,” Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu stated in a letter to union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

“I would like to request your kind consideration on the proposal to name the airport as Donyi Polo airport,” Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu added.

The Greenfield airport near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, also known as Hollongi airport, in all likelihood would be commissioned on August 15 this year on the occasion of Independence Day.

Spread over an area of 320 hectares, the Greenfield Airport once completed, would be able to accommodate narrow-body jets like the Airbus A321 in the first phase.

The Hollongi airport will hold strategic relevance for the country and will also have various sustainability features.

The airport will have a single 2,300 metre runway-oriented east-west in the first phase, to serve Narrow-body aircraft and can be extended to 2,800 metres to land Wide-body aircraft.