Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu has stressed on the need to boost the trade potential of the state with neighbouring countries.

CM Pema Khandu has asserted that the Arunachal Pradesh has “huge domestic and international potential for trade”.

He said that Arunachal Pradesh’s trade relations can be further improved by using connectivity links like Pangsau Pass (with Myanmar) and Lumla Tashigang road (with Bhutan).

“We must have the aim of making Arunachal Pradesh ‘gateway of trade’ with our neighbours by 2047,” said CM Pema Khandu.

Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu was speaking at the inaugural session of the one-day International Buyer Seller Meet (IBSM) at DK convention centre in Itanagar on Tuesday.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu also suggested on focussing on developing three types of markets on a long term goal – short distance market, medium distance market and long distance market.

Khandu said that the “short distance markets” are markets in the state that need further strengthening.

“We can also work on developing middle distance markets by strengthening trade with rest of the country, including Northeast,” Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said.

Khandu also highlighted the importance of GI (Geographical Indication) tag, “which has become a powerful tool to depict the uniqueness and distinct characteristic of the product, while competing in international market”.

“Arunachali Oranges have received GI tag. We are the largest producers of Kiwi in the country and we have started exporting several other fruits. In order to popularise unique products from the state we should work towards identifying more such local products,” Khandu added.