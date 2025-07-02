Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday asserted that the state plays a leading role in India’s fight against climate change, calling it the country’s largest carbon sink.

He credited the state’s extensive forest cover for its significant contribution to reducing carbon emissions and supporting India’s net-zero goals.

Through a social media post under his administration’s “PEMA 3.0 – Year of Reforms and Growth” campaign, Khandu revealed that Arunachal Pradesh accounts for 14.38% of India’s total carbon sequestration.

According to him, the state holds a carbon stock of 1,021 million tonnes, the highest in the country, thanks to its dense forest cover, which spans approximately 79% of its total area.

“This rich carbon stock is essential for India to achieve its net-zero emissions target by 2070,” Khandu wrote, emphasizing that Arunachal Pradesh quietly but effectively supports the nation’s climate goals.

He also warned of the visible impacts of climate change in the region, calling for urgent steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“As the lungs of the Himalayas, Arunachal Pradesh plays a vital role in India’s journey toward net-zero emissions,” Khandu stated in another post.

The chief minister’s comments highlight the ecological significance of the state’s forest ecosystems, which range from tropical rainforests to alpine woodlands.

These forests absorb large quantities of atmospheric carbon dioxide, helping mitigate global warming.

Khandu’s post forms part of a broader effort to showcase achievements under “PEMA 3.0,” a governance initiative focused on reforms, sustainability, and inclusive development.