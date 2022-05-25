AGARTALA: The CPI-M unit of Tripura seems to have toned down its aggression against TTAADC’s ruling party TIPRA over the “Greater Tipraland” demand.

Infact, CPI-M seems to have extended support to the TIPRA party led by Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman over the “Greater Tipraland” issue.

However, the CPI-M has also cautioned the TIPRA party over its “Greater Tipraland” demand saying that the separate state demand is not viable for Tripura.

Tripura CPI-M secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said, “We are not against Thansa (unity) and in our view the demand of Greater Tipraland is democratic as there is nothing unconstitutional.”

“But what we feel for a state like Tripura is that carving out another state out of it will not be possible,” he added.

The Tripura CPI-M leader also said that the Left party will extend its support towards any demand that seeks to give more autonomy to the tribal population of the state.

“The 125th constitutional amendment bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in the year 2018. The Bill addresses a range of issues and demands that are long pending for the 10 Tribal District Councils of the Northeast. But the central government is dilly-dallying with the Bill,” Tripura CPI-M secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said.