AGARTALA: The month of May has so far been a bumpy political ride for the state with several unprecedented developments taking place within the span of the last two weeks all of a sudden.

After former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was replaced by Dr Manik Saha the ruling party is now eagerly staring at the post of party president which is also likely to be assumed by some other leader from the party.

The post is significant as, after Chief Minister, Party President is the next most powerful post as all the organizational decision making powers come under the jurisdiction of the state party president.

Party insiders said the party rules are clear. Dr Saha who also happens to be the president of the state BJP has been elevated to the post of Chief Minister and now he has to hand over the baton to his successor.

“We don’t have any idea about what may take place in the future but very likely a change of guard in the state BJP leadership is on the cards. Whether ex-CM Biplab Kumar Deb will be given the charge to lead the party once again but speculations are rife that party General Secretary Kishor Barman is set to succeed Dr Saha as the state party chief”, a source said. He said, as of now Barman and Deb are the two eligible candidates for the post.

BJP Tripura Prabhari & MP Vinod Sonkar has also arrived here in the state to take note of the situation.

“A meeting is underway at the residence of Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma and several ministers and party leaders are present in the meeting. Another round of meetings will take place at the party state headquarters and after exchanging views with the state leadership, some announcements may be made. CM Dr Saha is in New Delhi things will be clear on his return to the state.”

Earlier, CM Dr Manik Saha and Union Minister of State Road Transport, Highways and Civil aviation General VK Singh have left New Delhi together.

The new Chief Minister is slated to meet Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The meeting with the PM may get postponed as he is on a foreign tour to Japan.