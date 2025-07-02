Guwahati’s kitchens are humming with creativity. A wave of passionate home chefs is transforming humble stoves into vibrant culinary brands. From traditional Assamese fare to fusion experiments, these Insta-savvy cooks are winning hearts with flavor, authenticity, and storytelling. Let’s dive into how food, technology, and community spirit are intertwining to create a home-chef revival right here.

How Guwahati Home Chefs are using social media to build culinary brands?

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Riddhi Barua, an enterprising chef from Guwahati pioneered her kitchen “Riddhi’s Little Cookhouse”. It is situated on Lamb Road and gained instant Instagram fame with ghost-chili brownies and Assam lemon loaf recipes. Her delicacies are rooted in her grandmother’s legacy. Her story showcases a broader trend where young Guwahatians mix tradition, innovation, and a social feed to share their heritage.

Do you know about the community-driven Cloud kitchens?

In Hatigaon, Mujakkir Hussain and his wife Khadija Begum launched Northeast Food Hub, delivering home-cooked protein-rich meals using farm-fresh spices, rice?bran oil, and hygiene?first practices. They source ingredients daily, use no chemicals, and focus on healthy, homemade flavors which became an instant hit among neighbors and local offices.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Do you know about the award-winning Home Chef Platforms?

Guwahati Food Awards, organized by Gplus, hosted “Home Chef of the Year” at Vivanta, spotlighting over 20 amateur cooks vying to prove their culinary chops. The competition mirrors MasterChef-style challenges and underscores growing grassroots pride in home-based cooking talent. In 2023, Abhishek Prasad won the Home Chef of the Year 2023 award.

Who are the Assamese Food Influencers bringing Assam to Instagram?

Several Instagram influencers are bringing regional recipes to wider audiences. Bijoya Kalita Borah (Instagram: bijoya_in_the_food_bay) turned lockdown cooking into a cloud kitchen, blending Assamese mother-taught recipes with baking techniques. Puravee Bordoloi (Instagram: on_my_plateee) shares traditional thalis and fish dishes with Assamese captions, appealing strongly to diasporic audiences

Best Cloud kitchens in Guwahati: Unique flavours you can’t miss

Homely Foods at Six Mile/Chuchal Tiniali sources veggies from rural farmers offering affordable, fresh homestyle meals via WhatsApp and calls. Flavours The Cloud Kitchen in Hengrabari earns a stellar 4.7-star rating for its flavorful dishes.

Why Home-chefs are thriving?

Authenticity and Trust: These chefs emphasize homemade quality, zero preservatives, and personal storytelling.

Instagram Visibility: As one Reddit entrepreneur notes, “Instagram is a tool and if your business is great, people click.”

Community Support: Word-of-mouth and social platforms push many of these ventures to sustainable growth.

Spotlight: Inspiring stories from Guwahati

From Lamb Road to Hatigaon, these chefs show resilience, creativity, and a desire to preserve regional culture. Be it Riddhi’s fusion bakes, Khadija’s Ramadan snack orders, or Bijoya’s lockdown pivot, Guwahati’s home-chefs exemplify grit meeting gastronomic passion.

Interactive tips for food lovers

Follow their journey: Explore Instagram handles like @home_recipes_food or @gitikaspakghor

Support consciously: Order from cloud kitchens like Homely Foods or Northeast Food Hub.

Engage locally: Attend the next Home Chef Awards or order a tasting platter to meet your neighbor-chef.

Guwahati’s home chefs are more than cooks; they are cultural ambassadors, Instagram storytellers, and community builders. With each post, recipe, and order, they reshape local food culture. If you’re craving home-style comfort or a fusion surprise, dive into this tasty revolution.