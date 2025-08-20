Dibrugarh: The Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL), a Government of India undertaking under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, has signed a five-year Business-to-Business (B2B) agreement with the National Seed Centre (NSC), Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, Royal Government of Bhutan, for the export of fertilizers to Bhutan.

Under the agreement, BVFCL will supply Urea, Suphala (NPK), SSP, MOP, and Borax to Bhutan, ensuring a steady and timely supply of essential fertilizers to support the country’s agricultural needs and food security.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The agreement was signed on August 18 in Siliguri, with officials from both countries in attendance.

Representing Bhutan were Yonten Gyamtsho (Director, Department of Agriculture), Deepak Rai (Program Director, NSC), and Sonam (Senior Store Manager, NSC). Satyajit Mishra (GM, Marketing), Chandragupta Kakati, Sunil Kumar Tripathi (Senior Managers), Romi Chakravorty (Deputy Manager), and Devendra Singh Rajawat (Assistant Manager) represented BVFCL.

Satyajit Mishra, GM (Marketing) at BVFCL, said, “This agreement supports our efforts to enhance agricultural development by ensuring a steady supply of quality fertilizers.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The agreement further strengthens India-Bhutan ties, particularly in agriculture and fertilizer supply, with a focus on improving food security.