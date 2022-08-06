IMPHAL: The five arrested leaders of the All Tribal Students Union Manipur (ATSUM) have been sent to 15-day judicial custody.

The ATSUM leaders were produced before the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM)-Imphal West in Manipur.

The five ATSUM leaders have been charged for conspiring to impose economic blockade in the hill districts of Manipur.

The five arrested ATSUM leaders are: Paothinthang Lupheng, Andria Sinruwang (36), Khaiminlen Doungel (35), Marankhai Awungshi (31) and John H Pulamte (51).

On Saturday, Streets in Imphal – the capital of Manipur – turned into a battleground, as scores of students clashed with the police.

The police had to resort to baton-charge and tear gas shelling to disperse the protesting students.

Over 30 students, including female, sustained injuries in the police action at Imphal in Manipur.

“This was supposed to be a peaceful rally. So, why the police had to beat us up,” said a protesting student.

The students in Imphal took to the streets demanding release of the five arrested All Tribal Students Union Manipur (ATSUM) leaders.