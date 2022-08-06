IMPHAL: Streets in Imphal – the capital of Manipur – turned into a battleground, as scores of students clashed with the police.

The police had to resort to baton-charge and tear gas shelling to disperse the protesting students.

Over 30 students, including female, sustained injuries in the police action at Imphal in Manipur.

“This was supposed to be a peaceful rally. So, why the police had to beat us up,” said a protesting student.

The students in Imphal took to the streets demanding release of the five arrested All Tribal Students Union Manipur (ATSUM) leaders.

The five ATSUM leaders have been charged for conspiring to impose economic blockade in the hill districts of Manipur.

The five arrested ATSUM leaders are: Paothinthang Lupheng, Andria Sinruwang (36), Khaiminlen Doungel (35), Marankhai Awungshi (31) and John H Pulamte (51).

Stones were pelted by both police and students.

ATSUM has intensified their agitation demanding tabling of the Manipur (Hill Areas) ADC Bill 2021 by the state government in the ongoing assembly session.