Imphal: A section of Manipur’s Naga civil society groups headed by the United Naga Council (UNC) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honour the Framework Agreement signed between the Centre and NSCN (IM) and resolve the “Indo-Naga” issue.

Other organisations include the All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM), Naga Women’s Union (NWU) and Naga Peoples’ Movement for Human Rights (NPMHR), South.

The organisations in a memorandum sent to Modi stated that the ceasefire agreement signed between the Centre and NSCN on July 31, 1997, has completed 25 years with “no desirable outcomes worth mentioning till now”.

“The Naga People were made to believe that a fresh impetus has been given and significant progress made when the Framework Agreement was signed on August 3, 2015, with your consent and your solemn presence on the occasion,” it said.

It further added that many years have passed since then and the wait for implementing the same agreement continues.

The Nagas were handed a raw deal since the independence of India and have been at the receiving end, suffering the consequences of draconian legislation such as the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) 1958 that infringes “our rights to life”, the memo mentioned.