DIBRUGARH: Security forces on Monday apprehended 23-year-old NSCN (IM) cadre from the Sadiya area in upper Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The apprehended cadre has been identified as Kushal Mili, a resident of Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Based on specific input, troops of the Rupai Battalion of the Red Shield Division of the Indian Army launched an operation along with Sadiya Police and apprehended the NSCN cadre from Amarpur in Sadiya.

A 7.65 mm pistol with a magazine and three live rounds were seized from the cadre.

On further questioning, Mili confessed that he belongs to NSCN (IM) outfit and was involved in extortion activities since the year 2017.

Sources said the cadre was involved in extortion activities in eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

Army said he has been handed over to Police for further investigation.

“The cadre was coming to Sadiya for extortion-related activities and planned to serve extortion on some people in the eastern Arunachal,” said the source.

On Saturday, in a joint operation, the Rupai Battalion of Red Shield Division and Sadiya police apprehended one Eastern Naga National Government(ENNG) cadre at New Balijan of Sadiya.

The apprehended cadre was identified as Rangashor Chakma (25), a resident of Changlang.