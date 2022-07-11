The NSCN-I-M has alleged that the central government is trying to introduce a new edited version of 16 Points Agreement and negate the ‘Framework Agreement’ which was signed on August 3, 2015.

“The state of affairs on the ongoing Naga political talks as seen today is a matter of regret as rogue elements are pushing around with the blessing of the central government targeting the destruction of ‘Framework Agreement’,” stated the NSCN-IM in a statement.

“Nowhere in the world had the NSCN-IM witnessed such unethical political manoeuvre,” it stated.

“The elements of perfidy, deceit, duplicity, double dealings and treachery had been planted by the government of India Intelligence agencies in the same manner when the state of Nagaland was created under the 16 Points Agreement,” it stated.

“Interestingly, when NNPGs convener Kitovi travelled to Arunachal Pradesh to meet the Nagas of Tirap, Longding and Changlang, he was escorted by Assam Rifles,” the NSCN-IM stated.

“Ironically, some Naga CSOs were put in such a condition that they were made to declare support to Agreed Position but under duress,” it further alleged.

“These Naga CSOs who could come to Hebron told us in a very clear vision that they are for a genuine Naga political solution and not otherwise. Others who could not come were dejected and conveyed to us that the Arunachal administration, police and Assam Rifles warned and stopped them from proceeding to Hebron,” the NSCN-IM stated.

“Such conduct engineered by the Central government is more a nuisance than a catastrophe but it can be avoided if sincerity and democratic transparency are not stored in cold storage,” it further stated.

Such manner of undermining Naga political issues by resorting to the highly demeaning manner is the most annoying thing that keeps cropping up at a crucial stage of the Naga political process, it stated.

The NSCN-IM and Naga people will not accept toxic divisive policies to repeat the past blunder, it added.