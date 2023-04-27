AIZAWL: Three out of five prisoners, who escaped from Lunglei district jail recently, have been re-arrested, police said.

The five prisoners, who hailed from Myanmar, escaped from the district jail on early April 19 by breaking the wall of the toilet of a cell.

Police said in a statement that all-out efforts were made to locate and re-arrest the escaped prisoners and a manhunt was launched in all parts of the state soon after the jailbreak.

With the herculean efforts of the state police, three of the five jailbreakers have been arrested and sent back to Lunglei district jail, the statement said.

Two escapees -Lalbawihliana (27) and Dokapthang (26) were apprehended by residents of Mausen village from a restaurant on April 20 and were handed over to the state police.

The two prisoners were arrested for possessing methamphetamine and were booked under trial.

Another escapee identified as Lalchawimawia (24) from Myanmar’s Tahan was re-arrested on Monday.

He was arrested last year for murdering a woman.

Manhunt for the remaining two escapees is still on, the police statement said.

The state police also urged the public to extend continued support and cooperation to ensure the re-arrest of the remaining jailbreakers.