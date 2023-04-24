Itanagar: All Arunachal Pradesh villages along the borders with China, Myanmar and Bhutan will be fully developed with all basic facilities, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Monday.

CM Khandu was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a three-day training programme commemorating the National Panchayati Raj Day.

He said that there are significant number of villages along Arunachal Pradesh’s 1,817 km international borders with China (1,080 km), Myanmar (520 km) and Bhutan (217 km).

“We will also develop all the other villages by convergence of state and Central government schemes and programmes,” he said.

Khandu asserted that the state government with the support and guidance of the Centre is committed to develop each village in Arunachal Pradesh.

He cited the recent visit of Home Minister Amit Shah to Kaho, the ‘first’ village on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Anjaw district, where Shah launched the Centre’s ambitious ‘Vibrant Village Programme’ (VVP) for all-round development of the border villages.

The Chief Minister advocated nine parameters to achieve the set localised sustainable development goals (LSDGs) based on the sustainable development goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations for the development of villages in Arunachal Pradesh.

He said that the nine parameters as prescribed by the Department of Panchayati Raj provide a perfect roadmap for the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) to plan and implement development projects for their respective segments.

The nine parameters are – clean and green village, water sufficient village, child friendly village, healthy village, poverty free village, self-sufficient infrastructure village, socially secured and socially just village, village with good governance and gender equality village.

“In accordance with the 17 SDGs adopted by the United Nations, of which 15 are relevant for Arunachal Pradesh, the state government has been preparing the annual budget to achieve these goals. Likewise, the PRIs can now plan to achieve these nine parameters prescribed in the LSDGs for wholesome development of the villages,” he said.