BENGALURU: A nationwide national register of citizens (NRC) is need of the hour.

This was stated by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday (May 2).

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made this statement while lauding the BJP manifesto for the Karnataka assembly elections.

The BJP, in the manifesto for the Karnataka assembly elections, promised implementation of NRC in the state.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that NRC should not be limited only to a particular state.

NRC should be implemented nationwide, said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Also read: Assam: Couple found hanging from tree in Dibrugarh, suicide suspected

Furthermore, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke about the need for the implementation of the uniform civil code (UCC).

“Implementation of uniform civil code (UCC) will ensure gender justice and equal rights for Muslim women,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam CM added: “Karnataka BJP made a very bold commitment and it will usher a nationwide demand for the implementation of UCC across the country.”

Notably, the BJP made a slew of promises in its manifesto for Karnataka assembly elections, including implementation of UCC and NRC.