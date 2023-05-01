GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday (May 01), slammed the Congress party while campaigning for the Karnataka assembly elections.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Congress party will not win any election for the next 100 years.

“I don’t think that Congress can do anything. Nobody should keep in mind that Congress will come to power. Congress will not win for the next 100 years,” the Assam CM said.

The Assam CM was addressing an election rally for BJP candidate from Tumakuru assembly constituency in Karnataka.

“This constituency (Tumakuru) symbolizes the corruption and inefficiency of Congress. Today, out of 342 villages, most villages don’t have drinking water and road,” the Assam CM said.

He added: “We want to convert it to the most efficient constituency of Karnataka. That is why we have put the best candidate because we want to serve the people of this constituency.”

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and counting of votes will be undertaken on May 13, with the Congress seeking to oust the incumbent BJP government.

Meanwhile, a pre poll survey conducted by a Kannada media outlet ‘Eedina’ showed a clear win for Congress party defeating the BJP in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections.