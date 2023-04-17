KAZIRANGA: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Kaziranga national park on Sunday.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma toured inside the Kaziranga national park and accessed the steps taken to eliminate poaching in the national park.

The Assam CM took stock of the existing security apparatus in the park and assessed the need for security empowerment for the safety of rhinos and other animals in Kaziranga.

He travelled in side the park for around four hours traversing around 40 km distance inside the park.

He was accompanied by PCCF wildlife MK Yadav and Kaziranga national park director Jatindra Sarma along with others.

The Assam chief minister specially visited the vulnerable zones on the banks of the Brahmaputra river.

He also interacted with the forest guards at the camps and other officials of the national park.