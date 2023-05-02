Guwahati: A couple was found hanging from a tree in Bokuloni Village of Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Tuesday morning.

The couple has been identified as Dingul Bhuyan and his wife Manika Bhuyan.

According to reports, the couple was married for the past three months but were facing acute financial difficulties.

However, the exact reason for the extreme step is not yet known and the police have already begun an investigation. will be ascertained after a proper investigation, police said.

The bodies of the deceased were spotted by the locals who immediately informed the police.

The police later recovered the bodies and sent them to Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh for post-mortem.

An investigation is being carried and all angles including murder are being investigated.