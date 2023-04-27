DIBRUGARH: Pro-Khalistan supporter and ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh handed over a special letter to his lawyer inside the jail where it is mentioned that a special committee will be formed through lawyers whose responsibility will be to conduct the upcoming judicial process.

This special committee will have full responsibility for conducting the upcoming judicial process.

No other association or organization/committee can claim for it, the letter stated.

A 12-member group comprising of the kins of Waris Punjab De members, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) representatives and lawyers met the Waris Punjab De members lodged in the Dibrugarh Central Jail on Thursday.

Also read: Assam: Family members meet arrested Khalistani sympathisers in Dibrugarh jail

The group led by SGPC executive member Advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka arrived at the Dibrugarh Airport by an Amritsar-Delhi-Dibrugarh connecting flight at around 9:20 am.

The group which comprised the family members of jailed ‘Waris Punjab De’ activists Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh Bajeke, Basant Singh, Gurinderpal Singh, Daljeet Singh Kalsi as well as SGPC member Jaskaran Singh and advocate Simranjit Singh reached the Dibrugarh jail at around 12:30 pm after completing some legal formalities.

Also read: Assam: Relatives, lawyers of Khalistani sympathizers in Dibrugarh

SGPC member Bhagwant Singh Sialka informed that one person each from the family of the NSA detainees were brought to Dibrugarh and they will fly back to Punjab on Friday.

All the arrangements for their travelling and accommodation were facilitated by the SGPC as most of the families don’t have enough resources to meet the travel cost.

Earlier speaking to media persons at the Dibrugarh Airport, Bhagwant Singh Sialka said that the SGPC is preparing to challenge the arrests of Amritpal Singh and his associates under the National Security Act (NSA) in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Also read: Assam | Pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh placed under solitary confinement in Dibrugarh jail

“The crackdown against Amritpal Singh was carried out to gain political mileage before the Punjab bypolls.

“We are going to challenge the arrest of Amritpal Singh and his associates under the National Security Act in the High Court,” said Sialka who made his second visit to Dibrugarh as the legal counsel of the jailed Waris Punjab De members.

Also read: Assam | Why pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh was brought to Dibrugarh jail?

Sialka had earlier led a three-member SGPC lawyers delegation to Dibrugarh on April 10 where they met the jailed Khalistani activists in the Dibrugarh jail.

Speaking to media persons, Sialka said, “They were fine in Dibrugarh jail.

“They are getting all faclities in the jail.

“The Punjab government due to their frustration put them in jail. They have not done any crime,” he added.

Also read: Assam: Amritpal interrogated by IB, Punjab Police in Dibrugarh Jail