DIBRUGARH: Pro-Khalistan leader and ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh was grilled by joint team of IB and Punjab police on Tuesday at Dibrugarh Central Jail.

Sources said the IB team has come over from New Delhi to grilled Amritpal Singh.

The Punjab police which have come from Punjab and staying in Dibrugarh today interrogate ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief.

“The joint team grilled Amritpal Singh regarding the fund and his linkage with other foreign agencies and Pakistan spy agency ISI”, said a top source.

Sources also informed that a team of RAW and NIA likely to come in Dibrugarh to interrogate Amritpal.

Amritpal Singh has been placed under solitary confinement in Dibrugarh Central Jail.

Amritpal was brought to the Dibrugarh jail after Punjab police arrested him from Moga district in the state on April 23.

Another nine members of ‘Waris Punjab De’ were already lodged in Dibrugarh jail since March 19.

Sources said Amritpal was given Punjabi food on Sunday night.

He was kept in a separate cell with full proof security.

“Amritpal Singh was served Punjabi food,” said a source.

It may be mentioned here that radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh has been booked under the National Security Act (NSA).

“On Thursday, family members of the detainees will arrive in Dibrugarh to meet them in Dibrugarh jail,” said a source.

The nine associates of Amritpal Singh, who are also lodged at the Dibrugarh jail in Assam, have also been booked under NSA.

The nine detainees are – Daljeet Singh Kalsi, Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Basant Singh and Gurinderpal Singh Aujla.

On April 20, family members of Daljit Singh Kalsi’s arrived in Dibrugarh Central Jail and met Daljit, who was lodged in there since March 19, 2023.

Dibrugarh jail is well fortified and CCTV cameras have been installed outside the jail and inside with heavy security.

Altogether 69 CCTV cameras were installed in the jail after the pro-Khalistan members were lodged in the jail.

The elite Black Panther commandos of Assam police are maintaining internal security, the inner security is handled by the CRPF, Assam Police and prison guards.

This jail was built during the British rule.

The official year of establishment of this jail has been mentioned as 1859-60 in the records of the jail administration.

The British administration first set up a court in place of the Central Jail in 1843 for a trial of a criminal Bisagam Singpho and some of his associates in 1843.

The British administration had made a criminal procedure court at this place and after the criminals were brought here.

After the arrest of Singpho, David Scott, who was the Deputy Commissioner of Upper Assam in the British Government at that time, converted the place into the court, which was ward No. 1 of the present Dibrugarh Central Jail.

