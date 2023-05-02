SHILLONG: The Meghalaya unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reportedly mulling to field HM Shangpliang as candidate from Shillong seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to reports, several leaders of the Meghalaya BJP have proposed the name of HM Shangpliang as the party’s candidate from Shillong seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

It may be mentioned here that Shangpliang had lost the recently concluded Meghalaya assembly elections from Mawsynram seat.

Meghalaya Congress leader Vincent Pala is the current MP from the Shillong Lok Sabha seat.

HM Shangpliang had joined the Meghalaya BJP after quitting the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Earlier in 2018 Meghalaya assembly elections, he won from the Mawsynram seat on a Congress ticket.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie informed that the saffron party is getting prepared to fight all elections in the state on its own.

“We are going to fight all elections. We are preparing whether it is local elections or district council elections and even the Lok Sabha elections,” Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie had said.