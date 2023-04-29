Guwahati: A girl from Shillong in Meghalaya was reported to have been found dead in Jaipur, Rajasthan under mysterious conditions.

As per reports, the deceased has been identified as Walinda Binong.

Her father was informed about her death on Reaching Jaipur on Friday. She was a student of fashion designing.

The authorities of the institution she was studying informed her father over the phone about her health being in “critical” condition.

Reports state that her father immediately rushed to Jaipur and on reaching the medical centre she was admitted to, he found that she passed away.

The local police stated that attempted suicide. However, she died at the hospital but they did not reveal much.

An investigation is being carried out.