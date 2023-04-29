Shillong: The Meghalaya government has announced plans to establish the state’s first full-fledged veterinary hospital in Shillong.

The proposed site for the project is Upper Shillong, and a detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared for the establishment of the hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 94 crore.

The DPR is expected to be completed by next month, after which the proposal will be submitted to the Centre for the sanctioning of funds.

Also Read: Manipur: Seven Hmar Students’ Association members arrested

Currently, the state only has veterinary dispensaries under the Directorate of Veterinary in East Khasi Hills, Jaintia Hills and Garo Hills.

The establishment of a dedicated veterinary hospital will be a great boon for the people of the state, according to Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Alexander Laloo Hek.

Also Read: Assam government cannot control poultry price: Agri Minister Atul Bora

The department is also exploring ways to accommodate new doctors, veterinary assistants, and other staff once the hospital is established.