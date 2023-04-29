Shillong: In a recent political development in Meghalaya, Voice of the People Party (VPP) has declined to support the Congress candidate from Sohiong, despite being approached twice for assistance.

VPP president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit while addressing a gathering in Mawkyrwat stated that the people of Sohiong were eager to have a representative from the VPP.

Despite being unable to find a suitable candidate who met the party’s eligibility criteria in Sohiong, Basaiawmoit expressed confidence that the VPP would have succeeded if they had fielded a candidate from the constituency.

He went on to say that the party’s supporters questioned why the “Prah” (an honorific for respected leaders in the Khasi language) had not come to Sohiong.

The VPP chief’s statement has sparked political speculation about the party’s future strategies and potential alliances.