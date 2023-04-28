Guwahati: Assam’s Joi Barua, acclaimed musician, composer and singer known for revolutionizing Assamese music and bringing it to a global audience, has announced a major milestone in his career.

On July 5, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will perform his compositions at the Cadogan Hall in London, marking the European premiere of his work “Lim Fantasy of Companionship for Piano and Orchestra.”

The deeply personal composition explores themes of companionship, love, and longing, and showcases Barua’s unique style and musical sensibilities.

Barua expressed his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity, calling it a “truly humbling experience” to have his work recognized and performed by such a prestigious orchestra.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, renowned for its exceptional musicianship and commitment to promoting contemporary music, has performed in some of the world’s most renowned venues, including the Royal Albert Hall and Carnegie Hall.