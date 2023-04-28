Guwahati: Assam’s screenplay writer Suman Adhikary has won two Filmfare Awards for his work in the Hindi film ‘Badhaai Do’ at the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023.

Adhikary, who hails from lower Assam’s Barpeta district, won the Best Story Award along with Akshat Ghildiyal and also bagged the Best Screenplay Award for the movie Badhaai Do.

Adhikary shared the Best Screenplay Award with Ghildiyal and Harshavardhan Kulkarni.

Earlier, Adhikary had won the Filmfare award in direction for his short film Sorry Bhaisaab.

He also got an IIFA nomination for Best Screenplay for the film Badhaai Do. “I’m thrilled to get this honour. Not just in India but throughout Asia, this is one of the most prestigious cinema awards. It is just rewarding to receive the award amid the many excellent works that were nominated,” Adhikary said.

“I thank everyone in my team to make it happen. I congratulate all the winners, especially the team of ‘Badhaai Do’,” he added.

‘Badhaai Do’ is a comedy-drama film starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

The film was directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and produced by Junglee Pictures.