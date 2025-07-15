Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna attend India vs England test match at Lord’s in London

Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were recently spotted enjoying live cricket action at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, during Day 5 of the third Test match between India and England.

The couple, known for their occasional public appearances, made a stylish statement as they twinned in shades of pink.

Twinkle took to Instagram on Tuesday to share glimpses from their day at the iconic stadium. In one photo, Akshay is seen holding a cup of coffee while Twinkle enjoys an ice cream, both smiling as they pose together. Another picture showcased the vibrant atmosphere at Lord’s, filled with enthusiastic cricket fans.

Captioning the post with her signature wit, Twinkle wrote:

“A quick breakfast and a long day of cricket — my first time watching 22 men chase one ball to prove they each have two. Cricket truly is a religion, and who knows… I might just become its newest devotee. I actually enjoyed all the wickets, runs, and nonstop excitement.”

The couple was seated alongside former India head coach Ravi Shastri, sharing the view of the intense on-field battle. Akshay chose a smart neutral-toned suit with a white T-shirt, while Twinkle opted for a chic pink outfit, adding a pop of colour to the grey London skies.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Kannappa. He began 2025 with Sky Force and followed up with Kesari 2 and Housefull 5. The actor’s upcoming slate includes Bhooth Bangla, Welcome to the Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, and Jolly LLB 3 alongside Arshad Warsi.