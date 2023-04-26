Shillong: Meghalaya Cabinet Minister AL Hek reportedly disclosed that there had been an informal conversation about the proposed merger of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Hek claimed that he had discussed the matter with TMC state chief Charles Pyngrope and parliamentary party head Mukul Sangma, but any decisions would require the consent of all five TMC MPs due to the Anti-Defection Law.

Hek stated that he was not negotiating on behalf of his party and that he was present only for an informal meeting to gauge the TMC leaders’ views.

Media reports have suggested that the TMC legislators are considering jumping on the BJP bandwagon in an attempt to improve their political fortunes after a poor performance in the elections.

The BJP merger proposal was reportedly first put forward by Mukul Sangma, but Pyngrope and Sangma have since ruled out the possibility. The other three TMC MLAs have remained silent on the issue.

Hek emphasized that they were waiting for a positive response from the TMC leaders before taking any further steps.

The proposed merger has generated a great deal of interest in Meghalaya’s political circles, and many are curious to see how the situation will develop.