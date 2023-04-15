SHILLONG: Senior BJP leader and Meghalaya cabinet minister AL Hek has exuded confidence that the saffron party will retain power at the centre after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“You can do whatever you want, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win and form government at the Centre again,” Meghalaya minister AL Hek said.

Hek further informed that the BJP will field candidates in both the Lok Sabha constituencies in Meghalaya – Shillong and Tura.

“However, we are yet to decide on the names of the candidates,” said Meghalaya cabinet minister AL Hek.

Currently, BJP holds neither of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Meghalaya.

While Meghalaya Congress president Vincent Pala is the sitting MP from Shillong, NPP leader Agatha Sangma is the MP from Tura.

General elections are expected to be held by May 2024 to elect the members of the 18th Lok Sabha.