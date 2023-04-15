Shillong: Meghalaya Cabinet Minister and BJP leader, AL Hek called for a reservation policy that prioritizes the vulnerable sections of the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo Hills region.

Speaking to reporters, Hek said that everyone should receive justice and that the poorest of the poor should be given a chance to establish themselves and take care of their families.

Hek proposed that 50% of the reservation should be allocated to the vulnerable sections of the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo communities.

Additionally, he suggested that 15% each should be allocated to the Khasi-Jaintia and Garo communities, with the remaining 20% reserved for established families of these three tribes.

Hek noted that currently, there is a 40:40 distribution in the reservation policy.

The Cabinet Minister emphasized that there are many poor people in Meghalaya who have been deprived of government job opportunities for generations.

He also shared that he had recently organized a meeting with senior BJP leaders to discuss the implementation of the roster system, but urged President Ernest Mawrie to call for an immediate meeting with all members, including those from Garo Hills and Jaintia Hills, to discuss this pressing issue in Meghalaya.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong had previously stated that the government had filed an affidavit three times before the High Court to implement the roster system prospectively.

Hek expressed that the government has taken steps to address this issue and expects the Chief Minister to call a cabinet meeting soon to further discuss this sensitive matter.