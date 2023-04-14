Shillong: The District Magistrate of West Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya has issued a prohibitory order against the manufacture, sale, storage, purchase and use of Chinese Manjha, nylon, glass-coated, synthetic thread for kite flying in the district.

The order has been issued due to the serious threat posed to humans and the environment. The usage of these threads for kite flying has led to several accidents in the past.

Violators of the order will be penalized under various provisions of the law, including the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Indian Penal Code.

The order will be enforced immediately throughout the district and will remain in effect until further notice.

The decision has been taken to ensure the safety of the citizens and the environment of the district.