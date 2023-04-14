Shillong: The Meghalaya government has issued a warning that any direct discharge of sewage into the rivers and faulty septic tanks will attract a hefty penalty of Rs 500 per day.

If the respective owner fails to fix the problem within 10 days, they will be penalized for each day the issue remains unresolved.

Chief Secretary DP Wahlang issued the warning while speaking at a meeting on the Rejuvenation and Restoration of the major rivers of Shillong.

He stated that evidence had been obtained of direct discharge into the rivers and that hefty penalties had been imposed on anyone found guilty of such actions in the past week.

Wahlang emphasized the need for urgent action to address the alarming situation and called on citizens to take responsibility for their actions.

The District Council has also issued an order empowering the dorbar shnong to impose fines on citizens found polluting the rivers outside municipal areas.

“The headmen are empowered now, and provisions are there in the law; I hope the headmen make full use of the law,” said Wahlang.

The move comes as part of the government’s efforts to rejuvenate and restore major rivers in Shillong, including Wahumkhrah, Wah Umshyrpi, and Wah Umkhen.