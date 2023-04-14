SHILLONG: At least 4000 vacant posts in the Meghalaya police department will be filled this year.

This was stated by Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday (April 14).

The recruitment drive is expected to overcome the shortage of manpower in Meghalaya police department.

“Drive to fill about 1000 plus vacant posts under different categories is currently underway,” said Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong.

Once the vacancy is filled, the Meghalaya police department will overcome shortage of manpower.

Currently, the Meghalaya police department has around 16,000 personnel.

“We need to increase this (number of police personnel),” said Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong.

On the other hand, Meghalaya director general of police (DGP) LR Bishnoi said that law-and-order situation in the state is under control.

“Militancy is at its lowest level, and the remnant groups are in peace process,” the Meghalaya DGP said.

However, he informed that the Meghalaya police is also “strengthening our law-and-order branch”.

The Meghalaya DGP also said that the police are “trying their best to stop illegal coal activities”.