GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday (April 14), announced that the state government is planning to construct an integrated judicial complex in Guwahati.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made this announcement while speaking at the closing ceremony of the platinum jubilee celebration of the Gauhati high court.

The integrated judicial complex in Guwahati will comprise the Gauhati high court and the district judiciary of the districts of Kamrup-Metro and Kamrup, which will bring the sessions court, CJM court and the high court in one campus.

The Assam chief minister said that judiciary plays an important role in the democratic system of the country.

He said that judiciary, executive and legislature should march together in the same direction in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal of the next 25 years.

Also read: Assam | Artificial Intelligence (AI) to further bring ‘Ease of Justice’: PM Narendra Modi in Guwahati

He said the justice delivery system in Assam and the Northeast must move forward with the aim of ensuring speedy justice for the poor and the downtrodden.

The Assam CM also expressed hope that the Gauhati high court would continue to play an important role in the field of justice delivery system in the coming days.

The closing ceremony of the platinum jubilee celebration of the Gauhati high court in Guwahati, Assam was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking at the event said that artificial intelligence (AI) will further bring “Ease of Justice” in the country.

PM Narendra Modi stressed on use of technology to speed up justice delivery system, especially in remote areas of Northeast.

Also read: Assam: Modi inaugurates AIIMS Guwahati; dedicates to nation

PM Narendra Modi said: “Technology can deliver justice in remote areas of the country – like those in the Northeast.”

PM Narendra Modi further termed the Gauhati high court as a “unique high court”.