Guwahati: Rinku Das, an employee of Janata Bhawan Assam’s state secretariat has been selected to represent India at the upcoming Mr Asia Bodybuilding Championship, to be held in Bangkok, Thailand, from August 18 to 25, 2025.

His participation in this prestigious international competition highlights a remarkable journey of dedication and discipline, balancing professional responsibilities with a passion for bodybuilding.

Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika extended his best wishes to Das through a social media post on Monday, stating:

“I am extremely delighted to know that Shri Rinku Das, an employee of Janata Bhawan, will be participating in the Mr Asia Bodybuilding Competition to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from 18th to 25th August.

I extend my heartfelt best wishes to Rinku Das today, hoping that through his hard work, dedication, and focus, he achieves success in the competition and brings glory to the state and the nation.”

Known for his strong work ethic in both his administrative duties and fitness pursuits, Das has been an inspiration to colleagues and the broader community alike. His selection serves as a testament to the possibilities that can emerge when passion is pursued alongside professional commitments.

The Mr Asia Championship is organised by the Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (ABBF) and brings together top athletes from across Asia.