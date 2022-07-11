SHILLONG: There seems to be rift brewing within the Meghalaya BJP.

The South Shillong unit of the Meghalaya BJP has demanded action against former state minister and party MLA AL Hek.

Senior Meghalaya BJP leader P Sharma has accused AL Hek of ‘tarnishing’ the image of the saffron party in the state.

Notably, Meghalaya minister and BJP MLA Shanbor Shullai represents the South Shillong constiuency in the assembly.

Shullai had allegedly disrupted the speech of Meghalaya assembly speaker – Metbah Lyngdoh in the presence of NDA’s presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu, drawing her attention to the alleged ‘atrocities’ on Christians in the country.

Also read: Assam: Man who was arrested for protesting dressed as Shiva gets bail

Later, in the emergency meet of the Meghalaya BJP held in Shillong, AL Hek had come out in support of Shanbor Shullai.

The Meghalaya BJP has slammed AL Hek for supporting Shanbor Shullai to allegedly gain “maximum political mileage” out of a recent controversy regarding Shullai during interaction with Murmu.

“An incident which unfortunately happened within very secured environment was made public by a fellow party member, which is completely unacceptable. Though the issue was raised by UDP’s (United Democratic Party) Metbah Lyngdoh, Hek seems to be leading the charge against the very party he stands for,” Meghalaya BJP leader P Sharma said.

“This double standard is highly unacceptable, and the party should look and take action on the same,” Sharma added.