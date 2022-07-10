Guwahati: Birinchi Bora, the man who was arrested for protesting against the price hike dressed up as Shiv, has been released on bail on Sunday after the intervention of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

On Saturday Nagaon’s Birinchi Bora was arrested for a street play protesting the rise in fuel prices while being dressed as Lord Shiva. While his act was focused on the price hike issue, many people found his play to be offensive and hurt the sentiments of the Hindus.

An FIR was filed against him at the Nagaon Sadar Police Station after which he was detained by the police.

However, on Sunday he was out on bail with the intervention of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

I agree with you @NavroopSingh_ that

Nukad Natak on current issues is not blasphemous. Dressing up is not a crime unless offensive material is said.

Appropriate order has been issued to @nagaonpolice https://t.co/Fivh7KMX5L — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 10, 2022

I agree with you @NavroopSingh_ that

Nukad Natak on current issues is not blasphemous. Dressing up is not a crime unless offensive material is said.

Appropriate order has been issued to @nagaonpolice https://t.co/Fivh7KMX5L — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 10, 2022

The Chief Minister on Twitter said that Nukad Natak on current issues is not blasphemous. “Dressing up is not a crime unless offensive material is said. Appropriate order has been issued to Nagaon Police”, he added.