IMPHAL: With the celebration of 1st Anniversary of the BJP-led Government headed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the Senapati Public Ground, Senapati district of Manipur on Thursday, the government inaugurated a total of 95 projects worth Rs 22450.22 lakh and laid the foundation stones for 17 more projects with a worth of Rs 7605.49 lakh.

“This is in line with the State Government’s vision to bring inclusive development for both the hills and the valley districts under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi,” the Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

Manipur CM in his Twitter post stated, “Delivering what we have promised, it is an honor to inaugurate a total of 95 projects worth Rs 22450.22 Lakh and lay the foundation stone for 17 more projects with a worth of Rs Rs 7605.49 Lakh today.”

The CM retwisted, “Attended the 1st Anniversary of BJP 2.0 Government in Manipur at Senapati Public Ground, Senapati.

Today is a very special day for all the people of the State. Known as the Jewel of India, Manipur has been transformed into a progressive and vibrant state with BJP Govt.”

Furthermore, the CM Tweeted, “It was indeed heartwarming to see my people lined up on both sides of the road to greet and welcome me. The people of Senapati have always held a special place in my heart.”

“Reached Senapati to attend the celebration of “Emerging Manipur: 1 Year of BJP 2.0 in Manipur.”

Started the day by chairing a Cabinet Meeting at DC Office, Senapati, he stated.

I would like to reiterate that the government is committed to the welfare and development of the people of Manipur,” the CM tweeted.

Speaking at the occasion, Manipur Chief Minister said that whatever the present State Government had achieved to date was due to the unstinting support of the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cooperation from the people of Manipur.

His council of ministers including Forest Minister Th Biswajit and works Minister Govindas Konthoujam also attended the function.