Shillong: The government of Meghalaya, a state in northeastern India, has reiterated its commitment to take strict action against illegal coal mining and transportation in the region.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong stated that the government’s stance on the matter has been clear since its last term and it will ensure a “zero level” of illegal activity on the ground.

The Deputy Chief Minister also addressed the issue of the Central Armed Police Force’s (CAPF) deployment in the state, stating that the government had written to the Centre based on the court order for providing the services of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and now the CAPF.

However, he was unsure whether the Centre would be able to provide the services of the CAPF.

The opposition Congress chief, Vincent H Pala, recently praised Tynsong for taking the initiative to do away with the “high-level,” which is alleged to be involved in facilitating the illegal transport of coal in the state.

Tynsong claimed that there was no more illegal transport of coal and said action would be taken against anyone involved in such illegal activity.

He added that the high court’s order and the duty of the state government should not be compared, and the government would make sure that any illegal movement or mining did not take place throughout the state.

The Meghalaya government has been under pressure from various quarters to take strict action against illegal coal mining and transportation in the state, which has been causing massive environmental damage and posing a threat to the lives and livelihoods of local communities.