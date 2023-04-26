Shillong: The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) has terminated its contract with ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd for the Shillong-Dawki Road Project, from Mylliem to Pynursla in Meghalaya.

The company is responsible for implementing Package II of the Shillong-Dawki Road Project, from Mylliem to Pynursla.

This announcement was made by Prestone Tynsong, the Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of PWD (Roads), on Tuesday.

Tynsong reportedly explained that the cancellation was due to the poor progress of work, as well as complaints about the company’s performance.

The decision to terminate the contract came after a tragic incident on April 14th, when two people lost their lives in a landslide in Rngain.

Following the incident, the state government asked NHIDCL to terminate the contract with ARSS.

NHIDCL subsequently wrote to ARSS, asking if it wanted to continue with the project. ARSS replied in the “negative”, leading to the termination of the contract.