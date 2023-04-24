KOHIMA: The Working Committee (WC), Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) has raised objection to the proposed signing of Memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Assam and Nagaland for oil exploration and resolving border disputes.

The NNPGs demanded Nagaland chief minister to withdraw any kind of MOU with Assam on the disturbed, unresolved boundary areas and oil exploration attempt therein, as it is guarded by Naga historical and political sanctity and therefore, immoral and unacceptable to the stakeholders.

The NNPGs stated both Assam and Nagaland do not have any powers to negotiate or enter into mutual agreements on oil exploration or any sharing contract on the unresolved border areas, as the matter has been subject to intense Negotiations between the WC, NNPGs and the Government of India (Gol).

The subject is a core part of Indo-Naga political talks, negotiated and awaiting final agreement between Gol and Naga negotiators, the NNPGs stated.

It added that the proposed MOU on E&P activities on the undemarcated borders would have serious consequences in the border areas.

“Leaders should not take the peaceful situation as a license to do anything they wish on land and resources. They will be held solely responsible for my repercussions in the disputed areas,” the NNPGs said.

It may be mentioned here that the governments of Assam and Nagaland, last week, agreed in principle to start oil exploration in areas along the disputed border between the two states.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio said that his government has agreed to sign a pact with the Assam government to facilitate oil exploration in disputed areas of the two states.

This statement from the Nagaland chief minister came after he and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday (April 21).

Furthermore, the governments of Assam and Nagaland vowed to resolve the vexed boundary dispute between the two states peacefully.